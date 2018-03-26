Social media users have posted photos from a bank's branch in Mumbai's Fort area showing iron spikes installed ostensibly to keep the homeless away.

The photos of the spikes outside the HDFC Bank's Fort branch were shared on Twitter by Simon Mundy on March 26. According to Mundy, this is in response to Mumbai's "homelessness crisis."

Several Twitter users have slammed the bank and commented on the photo saying that this step against the homeless can injure or kill others if they accidentally fall on the spikes.

"As others have pointed out, these anti-homeless spikes from @HDFC_Bank Fort branch are not only a depressing gesture towards Mumbai's many rough sleepers, but could also impale any pedestrian unlucky enough to trip and fall in this crowded passageway," Mundy tweeted.

Internationa Business Times India could not individually verify the photos. We have contacted the bank for a response and this story will be updated if and when it is received.

The action is not something entirely unheard of. Hostile architecture is about constructing or altering public spaces to discourage their unintended uses. The controversial design, which is aimed at keeping beggars and homeless away, is rising across the world. The designs are in the form of iron spikes, fences, sloped benches or bolts installed on doorsteps or on pavements or outside shops. These designs not only affect humans, but it also has an impact on animals.

In December 2017, a photo showing metal spikes on the branches of a tree in Bristol, England, had sparked outrage. The metal spikes were installed to stop birds from perching on the branches.

A spokesperson for Bristol City Council had told CNN that they cannot do anything because it was a private property.