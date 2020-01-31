Criminal holds 20 children hostage in Farukkhabad.
Criminal holds 20 children hostage in Farukkhabad.

After over nine hours of the hostage crisis at a village in Farrukhabad district in Uttar Pradesh, the police here on late Thursday night rescued all the 23 children who had been held captive by a man with a criminal background.

Accused invited over 20 children to fake party

The hostage-taker, identified as Subhash Batham, was shot dead in an encounter with the police, while his wife sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital, confirmed ADG UP Ramashastry.

According to the police, the incident took place at Mohamadabad area when Batham had invited about 20 children to his house for a party and then locked them in.

9 hours standoff with UP police

UP police
Chandauli police probing the matter.Twitter/ANI

When some local residents tried to get the door opened, he started firing from inside in which one person was injured in the leg. Batham even threw a low-intensity bomb from the window.

Home Secretary Avneesh Awasthi said: "IG, Kanpur Range, Mohit Agarwal, with support from the quick response team, special operation group and Anti-Terrorism Squad of the UP police, spearheaded the operation, finally ending the nine-hours long standoff."

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh added that the police was being cautious to ensure that the hostages are not harmed.

Parents heaved a sigh of relief as all the 23 children were rescued from Batham's custody safely.