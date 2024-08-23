Renowned actor Ayesha Takia has quit Bollywood but often garners headlines for her body and face transformation. She again had time and went under the knife and whenever she drops recent pictures and videos on her Instagram, she gets schooled for ruining her beauty.

Ayesha Takia looks unrecognisable in a recent selfie

Earlier this week, Ayesha dropped a selfie in which she exuded radiance in traditional wear. However, what caught netizens' attention was her face, as she looked unrecognisable.

A section of fans argued that heavy botox ruined her face, while some argued that maybe she used a goody filter, which might have not gelled well with her facial structure.

Ayesha captioned her reel as, "Salam e ishq," accompanied by heart emojis.

As this picture went viral, even on Reddit, netizens criticised her for ruining her face and going under the knife to enhance her face and body.

A user said, "No way this is Ayesha Takia."

Another wrote, " This is horrendous, very very bad."

The third one said, " She ruined herself."

The actor deactivated her IG account temporarily after getting slammed

This is the first time, Ayesha Takia has been criticised for her look; in 2023, the actor was criticised for having undergone facial surgery.

Ayesha left acting after tying the knot with Farhan Azmi in 2009. In one of her earlier interviews, she clapped back at the trolls for criticising her. She had stated, "Get over me. I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback like people are saying. I am living my life happily, never want to be in the limelight, not interested in any fame, don't wanna be in any film. Please feel free to not care about me at all."

What had happened?

An Instagram page had shared then and now pictures of Ayesha which didn't go down well with her. Needless to say, with age, beauty fades, and social media compared her 90s looks when she was a teen to now 2024. She said, "How unrealistic and ridiculous are these people." She further suggested they find better things to do in life than picking on someone.

Ayesha Takia has been part of Taarzan: The Wonder Car, Salaam-E-Ishq, and Wanted. Her last Bollywood appearance was in the 2011 film Mod. In 2012.