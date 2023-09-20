It was a star-studded night at the Ambani residence as they welcomed Ganpati Bappa in style. The who's who of the industry turned up in their traditional best for the event. Shah Rukh Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ajay Devgn and many other big wigs were spotted at the event.

Nita Ambani jumps in joy

A video of Nita Ambani jumping with excitement on seeing Shah Rukh Khan has taken over social media. The video shows Nita Ambani dressed in a gorgeous green saree jumping on seeing SRK as he arrives with family for the Ganpati celebration. Social media is elated with the candid moment and reactions have been pouring in.

Reactions

"Nita Ambani hopping like a little fan girl on seeing SRK," wrote one user. "That's true star power," another user wrote. "Why Nita ji is so excited to see SRK...? She is hopping like a little fan girl," a social media user commented. "Shahrukh is India..wo Eid bhi manata hai,wo Diwali bhi manata hai..wo ganpati bhi Ghar Lata hai..wo Umra bhi karta hai .wo Vaishno Devi bhi jata hai..YAHI wo baat hai Jo usko Shahrukh Khan banata hai @iamsrk," another social media user wrote.

"Flavour of this Year for Ambanis @iamsrk," a comment read. "King Khannnn!," another comment read. "Look at the excitement of nita ambani to see srk," one more comment read. Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by wife Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. The family looked spectacular in their traditional wears and grabbed all the attention.

Shah Rukh Khan is riding high on the success of Jawan. The film has made some ginormous numbers at the box office and continues to soar high.