India won the T20i World Cup trophy on June 29th in Barbados. It was India's second T20 World Cup victory after they had won it in 2007 under the legendary MS Dhoni in South Africa, and first since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Gambhir will take over from Dravid, who ended his extended tenure with the Men in Blue after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 last month in Barbados

Congratulations, Gauti. I'm sure you'll phase out the star culture and introduce a team culture that will bring new levels of achievement. Interesting times are coming. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) July 9, 2024

Rahul Dravid's tenure as a head coach ended and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday became the new head coach of the men's cricket team.

India is my identity and serving my country has been the greatest privilege of my life. I’m honoured to be back, albeit wearing a different hat. But my goal is the same as it has always been, to make every Indian proud. The men in blue shoulder the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians… pic.twitter.com/N5YyyrhXAI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 9, 2024

Gambhir will start his new role later this month when the Indian team tours Sri Lanka for two white-ball series.

This will be Gambhir's first-ever stint as a coach after mentoring the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

Congratulations, Gauti. I'm sure you'll phase out the star culture and introduce a team culture that will bring new levels of achievement. Interesting times are coming. https://t.co/cIZQxdy7C2 — Shantanu Pandey (@ShantanuPa67835) July 10, 2024

Jay Shah welcomed Gautam Gambhir and also mentioned that he is happy to have him on board.

Gautam Gambhir thanked fans and team India after the big announcement and shared a note.

"India is my identity and serving my country has been the greatest privilege of my life. I'm honoured to be back, albeit wearing a different hat. But my goal is the same as it has always been, to make every Indian proud. The men in blue shoulder the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians and I will do everything in my power to make these dreams come true!" Gambhir tweeted.

Replying to BCCI's Jay Shah tweet, he mentioned, "Many thanks for your extremely kind words and constant support @JayShah bhai. Elated to be a part of this journey! The entire team together will strive for excellence and newer heights."

Fans and former cricketers welcomed Gautam Gambhir and wished him success in his new role.

A user wrote, "One user wrote, "The main factor behind 2007 and 2011 World Cup win is finally getting recognition"

A second person wrote, "Best of luck GG, wish to see India win CT 2025, WTC 2025 and WC 2027 at least + BGT 2024 + T20 WC 2026 in your era. And we all know you can deliver at the grandest stage as always"

A third user wrote, "Congratulations, Gauti. I'm sure you'll phase out the star culture and introduce a team culture that will bring new levels of achievement. Interesting times are coming."

India is my identity and serving my country has been the greatest privilege of my life. I’m honoured to be back, albeit wearing a different hat. But my goal is the same as it has always been, to make every Indian proud. The men in blue shoulder the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians… pic.twitter.com/N5YyyrhXAI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 9, 2024

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh wrote, "Congratulations @GautamGambhir for your new innings as Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team. I am sure that your experience, energy, passion, aggression and talent will steer the team on the path of excellence. My best wishes to you. Good luck buddy".

Anil Kumble commented, "Congratulations @GautamGambhir. Wishing you the best!"

Legendary cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote, "The most open secret in Indian cricket has finally been revealed. Having known Gautam Gambhir for over 20 years, I am confident he will do a fine job. He can be direct, even blunt, but his heart is in the right place and he cares deeply for Indian cricket."