Arjun Tendulkar made his debut in Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians. While a lot was expected from the legend's (Sachin Tendulkar) son, the young player failed to create magic in his first match. And, in the match against Punjab Kings, the player showed an incredibly poor form. Now, Preity Zinta has reacted to his form and hoped that the young boy doesn't get trolled over this.

What Preity said

"I hope everything goes well and everything goes fine. I do feel that one of the youngsters, whom I've seen as a small kid with chubby cheeks. I'm not saying this because of his famous surname (Tendulkar). I do feel for him today and I hope he comes back strong and he doesn't get trolled for it and stuff like that because it happens with one and all," Preity told Star Sports.

Reacting to her statement, Harbhajan Singh, who was interacting with Preity Zinta said that Arjun Tendulkar will get to learn a lot from this and they have also been bashed like this. He added that only those who make mistakes learn from it and called whatever happened a good thing.

Shah Rukh Khan's wish for Arjun

"As competitive as this IPL may be... but when you see a friend's son, Arjun Tendulkar, take the field, it is a matter of such happiness and joy. Wish Arjun all the best and Sachin Tendulkar, what a proud moment!! Wow!" Shah Rukh Khan had also wrote in one of his messages for Arjun Tendulkar.