In a shocking incident, a couple was shot by 5 to 6 people at their house in Amber Hai Village, in Dwaraka sector 23 on June 24. Police officials are suspecting the shooting incident a case of honor killing, as the couple had eloped and married a year ago without the consent of their parents.

The man was killed at the spot, and the woman is currently in critical condition. The Dwaraka police have apparently formed six teams to nab the killers.

The police received a call at around 09.00 PM regarding the shooting incident in Dwaraka sector 23. A team of police officers soon rushed to the spot, and they found Vinay Dahiya (23) who succumbed to injuries. Kiran Dahiya (19) was soon shifted to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

It should be noted that Vinay and Kiran had eloped and married one year ago. Police officers are suspecting their family members behind this brutal attack.

The investigation is currently in progress. Stay tuned for more updates.