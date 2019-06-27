Huawei's sub-brand, Honor has a strong foothold in India. But the recent scuffle between Huawei and US has raised concerns among Honor users, but the company has an important message for all of its users and potential consumers. While Huawei is in the process of using its own mobile OS for future smartphones, Honor has confirmed that its smartphones and tablets will continue to get Android support.

Honor has assured its users that their phones will continue to access the apps as usual. This comes as a relief after the US government has ordered US companies, including Google to not supply software and hardware to Huawei. This excludes extending Android support for Huawei phones, but Honor isn't affected by this.

"At Honor, we always put our consumers first, regardless of the challenges we face. All Honor smartphones and tablets will continue to receive security patches and Android updates. Anyone who has already bought, or is about to buy an Honor smartphone can continue to access the world of apps as they have always done. All devices continue to be covered by our manufacturer's warranty and will receive full service support accordingly," Honor India announced on Twitter on Friday.

In addition to that, Honor also promised that its newly-released Honor 20 series will receive Android Q. The Honor 20 phones, which include Honor 20i, Honor 20, and Honor 20 Pro, were launched with Android Pie OS out-of-the-box.

"Our most popular devices, including Honor 20 series (Honor 20i, Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro), will be able to access Android Q," the company said.

Honor did not reveal by when to expect Android Q rollout for Honor 20 series, but the company said it would reveal additional information soon. Stay tuned for updates.