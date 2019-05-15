Honor, a sub-brand of Huawei, is set to get new flagship smartphones under new Honor 20 series. Honor is expected to unveil the new phones on May 21, but the first look of the Honor 20 is already out, which confirm the Honor 20 to feature a hole-punch display and four optic sensors at the rear.

The official-looking renders were leaked by WinFuture. The images offer a glimpse at the front and back side of the Honor 20 smartphone. The punch hole on the top-left corner is a house for the 32MP front camera. Honor 20 will likely feature a 6.26-inch with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels and a pixel density of 412 ppi.

In the leaked images, two colours – Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue – can also be seen. As per the leaked specifications, the phone will sport a 48MP main camera (second from the top) which will be a Sony IMX586 1/2-inch sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 1.6μm pixel size and 4-in-1 Light fusion technology. It will be accompanied by a 16MP super wide-angle lens with 117-degree field-of-view (f/2.2 aperture), a 2MP depth assist sensor (1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture) and a 2MP (on the right of the depth sensor) macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size.

Recently, Honor 20 has been spotted on Geekbench, which reveals that it will be powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset with at least 6GB RAM, 128 GB of internal flash memory. The Kirin 980 chipset takes on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and features 4 power saving cores with a maximum of 1.8 GHz, 2 high-end cores with a maximum of 1.92 GHz fast cores and two other faster cores with up to 2.6 GHz maximum clock rate, which ensure good performance.

Honor 20 is expected to come with 3750mAh battery with 22.5W SuperCharge technology and it will run on Android 9.0 Pie with the skin of Magic UI 2.1. This UI has only been seen in limited Honor phones, mostly high-end, as most phones still use Huawei's EMUI software.

It is widely speculated that the company will also unveil a Pro version of Honor 20, which will be just a bit higher than the standard version.