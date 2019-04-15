Honor is making a big splash next month with the launch of its revamped series following Honor 10's success. Only days after OnePlus launches its OnePlus 7 series at an event on May 14, Honor has confirmed that it will be launching Honor 20 series, a premium flagship successor to the Honor 10 series, at an event in London on May 21.

Huawei's sub-brand didn't straight away announce the launch date, instead decided to give fans a math trivia. The teaser image says Honor 20 series, followed by a hashtag #CaptureWonder against a backdrop of the iconic London Bridge in day and night conditions. At the bottom, it says London and the date simply has a bunch of 4s in a mathematical equation.

For those who are good at maths, here's the puzzle: 444+4x4x4+(4+4)/4+44/4. If you've solved it then you know the answer to that is 521, which essentially means the 21st day of the 5 month – meaning May 21.

Honor could have used any other number to get that answer, but it used the number 4 and only that. It sure means something and there two educated guesses.

Firstly, it is possible the Honor 20 will sport four rear cameras, just like the Huawei P30 Pro. Honor often shares the camera tech with Huawei and expecting a quad-camera setup on the Honor 20 is not a shot in the dark. But there have been contradicting reports that suggested a triple camera setup on the Honor 20, which would make the latest guess incorrect.

In that case, the number 4 is a hint to the four different models Honor might launch under the new series. There are rumours favouring Honor 20, Honor 20 Lite, Honor 20 Pro or Honor 20A/C/X. We just have to wait and watch what Honor is up to.

If the camera guess is right, Honor 20 could get four sensors on the back with a Periscope zoom lens for 5x optical zoom, a 48MP sensor, and incredible low-light photos – something that can be taken from the London Bridge shown in the day and night conditions.

Previous rumours have suggested that the Honor 20 will pack the latest Kirin 980 chipset, new in-display fingerprint scanner, an AMOLED screen and gradient finish on the glass back. The pricing can be expected to be premium, but Honor will find a way to attract the masses with its disruptive strategy. We just have to wait and watch.