Huawei's subsidiary Honor finally released the company's new mid-range phone Honor 10 Lite in India.

The new Honor 10 Lite is exclusively available on Flipkart. As part of the launch offer, the company is offering an instant 10-percent discount for consumers with SBI Credit Card. Also, there is Rs 2200 cashback for Reliance Jio subscribers and Rs 2800 Cleartrip voucher is also in the offing.

If you plan to buy Honor 10 Lite on hihonor.in store through Paytm, you are entitled to get Rs 1,350 along with aforementioned Reliance Jio and Cleartrip vouchers. If you make the purchase with Mobikwik, you can claim 15% super cash (up to Rs 1500).

Honor 10 Lite comes in three colours Sapphire Blue, Midnight Black and Sky Blue, and the latter is the prettiest of the lot. It comes glossy gradient finish on the back. Even the other two models look visually appealing too.

On the front, it flaunts a 6.21-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) screen with dewdrop notch. Except for the slender space at the base and a small camera on top, everything is a fully working display offering more than 91% screen-to-body, which none in the mid-range phone can boast off.

But, the highlight of the Honor 10 Lite is the front camera. It boasts 24MP snapper with Sony IMX 576 sensor 1.8µm pixel size, 4-in-1 Light Fusion technology in addition to Artificial Intelligence algorithm to optimise the camera setting to get the best selfie in any type of light condition. It also boasts feature-rich Beautification app to adjust skin tone, as well.

On the back, it houses a dual (13MP +2MP) shooter. It is powered by AI and takes pretty good shots under the natural bright light conditions and also when AI is enabled, the picture quality gets optimised in terms of making the subjects such as flowers more colourful best suited for sharing on social media channels. I will be posting a detailed review of the Honor Lite 10 later this week.

Under-the-hood, Honor 10 Lite comes with Android Pie-based EMUI 9 OS, Kirin 710 octa-core processor with 4GB/6GB LPDDRX4 RAM, 64GB storage and a 3,400mAh battery, which is more than enough to easily last one and half day under mixed usage.

Honor 10 Lite vs competition:

With the launch, Honor 10 Lite will be up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Moto G6 series, Moto One Power and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 series, among others.

