After weeks of teasing, Huawei's subsidiary launched the new mid-range phone Honor 10 Lite in India on January 19 in New Delhi.

Honor 10 Lite will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart and Hi Honor e-store from 12 am on January 20 onward. It will be available in two configurations—4GB RAM+64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage—for Rs 13,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively.

As part of the launch offer, Reliance Jio subscribers will get up to Rs 2,800 cash back, which can be redeemed with every successful recharge of select unlimited data & calling tariff packs.

Going by the price and specification, Honor 10 Lite is a value-for-money phone. It has enough firepower to take on popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro series.

As mentioned in the headline, the highlight of the Honor 10 Lite is its front camera. It boasts 24MP snapper with Sony IMX 576 sensor 1.8µm pixel size, 4-in-1 Light Fusion technology in addition to Artificial Intelligence algorithm to optimise the camera setting to get the best selfie in any type of light condition. It also boasts feature-rich Beautification app to adjust skin tone, as well.

Even rear dual 13MP +2MP on the back too are impressive. It is powered by AI and takes pretty good shots under the natural bright light conditions and also when AI is enabled, the picture quality gets optimised in terms of making the subjects such as flowers more colourful best suited for sharing on social media channels. I will be posting a detailed review of the Honor Lite 10 later this week.

Other aspects...

Besides the camera, Honor 10 Lite has a lot more to offer. It is undoubtedly the best looking phone in its class. It flaunts smooth shell with a premium glossy finish. It has a polycarbonate-based transparent coating on top, which when held in hand feels like it is glass-made. My review unit is a midnight black variant and it's visually appealing. But, having seen the sky blue and sapphire blue models, the former is best among three.

On the front, it sports a 6.21-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) screen with dewdrop notch. Except for the space occupied by the chin at the base and small camera, everything is a fully working display offering more than 91% screen-to-body, which none in the mid-range phone can boast off.

Inside, Honor 10 Lite comes with Android Pie-based EMUI 9 OS, Kirin 710 octa-core processor with 4GB/6GB LPDDRX4 RAM, 64GB storage and a 3,400mAh battery, which is more than enough to easily last one and half day under mixed usage.

