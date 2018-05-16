Huawei's sub-brand Honor launched the global version of the Honor 10 in London. It will be made available in over 25 international markets including India in this month.

The new Honor 10 is already available for pre-order in India exclusively through Flipkart for Rs 32,999. As part of the promotional sale campaign, the e-commerce site is offering lucrative exchange deals with up to Rs 18,000 cash discount.

To further sweeten the deal, Flipkart is giving additional 10% instant cash discount for Axis card users.

Salient features of Honor 10:

The USP of the Honor 10 is its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered dual primary camera on the back. It houses a 16MP and 24MP sensors with f/1.6 aperture, AI 2.0 technology, which brings out better portrait selfies, improved face detection, and advanced self-timer.

Also, the camera makes use of the dedicated NPU, which is intuitive enough to understand the surrounding environment and make necessary changes to capture a top-quality image. It is capable of detecting 13 different possible scenarios such as pets, flowers, human face, landscape, snowy conditions, night, food and more. For instance, if you are pointing the camera to a garden, it will intuitively know you are taking a picture of a flower and it adjusts the camera's focus and other settings to get the best possible image. Or if you are taking the photo outdoors, it will automatically set the camera mode to landscape and cover a wider area in the single frame.

Another notable aspect of the Honor 10 is its build quality and colorway. It flaunts high-grade glass-and-metal blended shell on the black. The Phantom blue model boasts Aurora Glass design inspired from Northern lights in the Arctic. It comes with a bright shimmery coat on top of the shell, which reflects different colors when looked from different angles.

On the front, it houses an impressive 24MP camera, which is enough to take good selfies even in the low light conditions and also support facial recognition technology.

It sports a 5.84-inch Full HD LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch on top of the screen similar to the Apple iPhone X.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset paired Neural Processing Unit(NPU) with 6GB RAM for optimum performance, same as the P20, runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.1 out-of-the-box, a 3,400mAh battery with quick charging support.

It also comes with USB Type-C port, headphone jack and a 7.1 multi-channel Hi-Fi audio chip for an enhanced audio experience.

Honor 10 vs competition:

The new Honor 10 will be competing with the Motorola Moto Z2 Force, soon to be launched OnePlus 6 and Apple iPhone 6s Plus, among others.

