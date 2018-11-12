Badminton action shifts from Fuzhou to Kowloon as the World Tour Super 500 tournament — Hong Kong Open kickstarts from Tuesday, November 13.

When do the matches start and how to watch them live

The qualification matches on Day 1 will start at 9 am local time, 6:30 am IST and 2 am BST.

Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD will provide live television coverage of the matches in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

Hong Kong Open draw preview

India's campaign in the women's singles circuit will be led by third seed PV Sindhu, who is heading into the tournament on the back of a quarter-final exit at last week's China Open.

Sindhu is currently fifth on "Race to Guangzhou Rankings", which will decide the top eight shuttlers for the season-ending World Tour Finals, starting December 12. The Indian shuttler needs a consistent showing in the ongoing tournament to avoid any last-minute slip ups.

Seeded fourth at the tournament, Sindhu opens her campaign against Nitchaon Jindapol of Thailand and faces the prospect of meeting eighth seed He Bingjiao, whom she failed to defeat in China last week.

If Sindhu manages to get past the quarter-final hurdle, she is likely to face second seed Akane Yamaguchi in the semi-final.

Yamaguchi opens her campaign against in-form Saina Nehwal, who heads into the tournament on the back of some impressive results in the European leg of the tour.

NOtably, Nehwal had defeated Yamaguchi during her run to the final of the Denmark Open last month.

World number one Tai Tzu Ying leads the women's singles field in Hong Kong. She faces local shuttler Yip Pui Yin in the opening round.

In the men's singles, world number one Kento Momota, who is red-hot form, faces Chinese great Lin Dan in what promises to be a blockbuster opening round.

India's Kidambi Srikanth, seeded fourth, takes on local shuttler Wing Ki Vincent in the opening round. He may face compatriot HS Prannoy as early as in the second round if the latter wins his first-round match against Anders Antonsen of Denmark.

Last year's Singapore Open champion Sai Praneeth opens his campaign against Thailand's Khosit Phetpradab while Sameer Verma faces Suppanyu Avihingsanon in his opening round with a prospect of facing Olympic champion and fifth seed Chen Long in the second.

Hong Kong Open 2018 - Seeding information

Men's singles Women's singles Kento Momota (Jpn) Tai Tzu Ying (Tpe) Shi Yuqi (Chn) Akane Yamaguchi (Jpn) Chou Tien Chen (Tpe) PV Sindhu (Ind) Kidambi Srikanth (Ind) Chen Yufei (Chn) Chen Long (Chn) Carolina Marin (Esp) Son Wan Ho (Kor) Ratchanok Intanon (Tha) Anthony Ginting (Idn) Nozomi Okuhara (Jpn) Kenta Nishimoto (Jpn) He Bingjiao (Chn)

Hong Kong Open badminton TV guide