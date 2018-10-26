Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal will be in action in the men and women's singles quarter-final round of French Open 2018 in Paris on Friday, October 27.

When do the matches start and how to watch them live

Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying - Not before 5 pm local time, 8:30 pm IST

Kidambi Srikanth vs Kento Momota - Not before 7:30 pm local time, 11 pm IST

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao - Not before 8:30 pm local time, 12 am IST (Saturday)

Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

French Open quarter-final round preview

All eyes will be on world number 10 Saina as she goes up against her familiar foe and world number one Tai in Friday's French Open quarter-final.

The 27-year-old has been in fine form ever since the start of the European leg of the tour in Denmark last week. After reaching the final of the Super 750 tournament in Odense, the London Olympic bronze medalist had made the quarter-final in the ongoing tournament.

Saina booked her place in the quarter-final after pulling off a sensational comeback win against former world champion Nozomi Okuhara on Thursday. The 72-minute victory was also the Indian shuttler's second win over her Japanese counterpart in as many weeks.

Nonetheless, Saina faces a stern test against Tai, who has beaten the Indian shuttler in their last 11 meetings, including the final of Denmark Open on Sunday.

Tai, who has won eight titles in the year, has looked nearly unbeatable and her variety and deception proved too good for Saina in Odense.

For Saina to be fourth time lucky this year, she needs to put pressure on Tai early and be able to sustain it as she did in the first two games of her three-game defeat last week. However, it is easier said than done as very few players have decoded the Chinese Taipei star's deception game.

Meanwhile, defending champion Srikanth faces a familiar battle in men's singles quarter-final against world number one Kento Momota.

Srikanth has lost all their four meetings in the ongoing season and has taken a game off Momota only once. The Japanese shuttler, who won last week's Denmark Open, starts as the favourite as the Indian shuttler's title defence is in danger of ending early.

Meanwhile, Sindhu, who has come back well after her first-round exit in Denmark, takes on seventh seed Bingjiao in the last-eight round.

The Rio Olympic silver medalist, who had lost to the Chinese star in Indonesia earlier this year, would be hoping for revenge as a second successive French Open semi-final berth is in her sight.

French Open quarter-finals: TV listings