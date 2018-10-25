In-form Saina Nehwal takes on eighth seed Nozomi Okuhara in the pre-quarterfinal of French Open 2018 badminton tournament in Paris on Thursday, October 25.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The women's singles match between Saina and Okuhara will not start before 4 pm local time and 7:30 pm IST.

Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

Saina vs Okuhara preview

Saina and Okuhara will be meeting for the second time in as many weeks later in the day in the ongoing Super 750 tournament in Paris.

In their last meeting that came at last week's Denmark Open, the Indian shuttler made her way past the former world champion in a fiercely-fought three-game quarter-final that extended to 58 minutes.

Saina thereby ended a three-match losing streak that began at the world championships last year against Okuhara. Despite losing the first game, the world number 10 fought back to clinch a 17-21, 21-16, 21-12 win.

The London Olympic bronze medalist has headed into the ongoing tournament on the back of a runner-up finish at Denmark. High on confidence, the 27-year-old will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum and go the distance in Paris.

Saina came up with a masterclass against Okuhara and world number Akane Yamaguchi — two players who rely on their defensive capabilities — in Denmark. The Indian shuttler controlled the rallies and took the attacking route, which she would be hoping to repeat against the former in Thursday's crucial tie.

On the other hand, Okuhara will be keen on learning from the mistakes she has committed in Denmark. After decimating Spain's Beatriz Corrales 21-10, 21-12 in just 25 minutes in the first round, the Japanese shuttler will be hoping to hurt her familiar foe.

Schedule of matches involving India players on Thursday in Paris

Kidambi Srikanth [5] vs Lee Dong Keun - Not before 3 pm local time, 6:30 pm IST

PV Sindhu [3] vs Sayaka Sato - Not before 8 pm local time, 11:30 pm IST

French Open badminton: TV guide