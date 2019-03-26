A 42-year-old Pakistani spy arrested in Rajasthan has revealed that he honey-trapped several Indian Army men over the last 18 years. He also admitted to travelling to Pakistan 17 times to pass on the information to the Inter-Services Intelligence.

In order to receive the information, Mohammad Pervez had received SIM cards on photo and ID cards of people who asked him to get their visa done at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, PTI reports. He then got these SIM cards activated with the help of retailers and used them to contact his ISI handlers.

According to reports, he had shared information about unit locations, details of ammunition and pictures of the army camps.

The Additional Director of General (Intelligence) said that Pervez was in judicial custody since 2017 when the NIA arrested him for alleged anti-national activities. He was brought to Jaipur where he was arrested by the state police following intense interrogation. He has been sent to four days of police custody.

An Intelligence Bureau report had revealed last year that Pakistan and China have come together to set up a module exclusively to honey-trap Indian Army personnel.

The information available with International Business Times, India, states that the modules comprise both Chinese and Pakistani operatives. While the Pakistanis make the call in Hindi, the Chinese women speak English. The Chinese have developed applications through which they first track and understand the internet habits of the Indian officers. Those persons using Chinese smartphones are particularly vulnerable, the report states.

The trap is often laid on social media sites. WhatsApp is another medium through which these traps are laid. What is even more worrisome is that both the Chinese and Pakistanis have set up their moles in India as well. Once they manage to trap the person, they set up a meeting at a coffee shop.