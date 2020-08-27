Honda launched the Hornet 2.0 today at Rs 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurgaon). The company is already accepting bookings, and the bikes will start arriving at the dealerships in the first week of September.

Honda Hornet 2.0 tech specs and performance

Honda Hornet 2.0 gets a 184 cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine. Honda says that the PGM-Fi system uses 8 onboard sensors to constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture to provide greater performance and superior efficiency.

Though they haven't provided the peak horsepower figure yet, I am expecting it to be around 17 PS because this seems to be the same motor that propels the Honda CBF 190 R. That bike produces 16.3 Nm of torque and the Hornet 2.0's peak torque figure is marginally less at 16.1 Nm. However, if I heard Mr. Guleria right, he said that the peak torque comes in at 6,000 rpm for the Hornet 2.0. The 190 R gets it at 7,000 rpm.

It doesn't take a wizard to figure out that Honda seems to have tuned the Indian bike for a better midrange, which in turn has allowed it to claim that the Hornet 2.0 has class leading mid-range torque. The company also claims that the Hornet 2.0's 0-200 m acceleration time is 11.25 seconds.

Honda Hornet 2.0 features and equipment

First things first: the Hornet 2.0 is the only motorcycle in its segment to get a USD fork. However, it's not the only sub-200 cc motorcycle that has it; the KTM Duke 125 has it too. With that out of the way, let me quickly share a few more features of the Honda Hornet 2.0 with you below:

LED headlamp, LED taillamp, LED blinkers, negative LCD (with 5-stage brightness adjustment), petal disc brakes (front and rear), single-channel ABS, engine-kill switch, hazard switch, 110 mm front tyre, 140 mm rear tyre, and the ignition key slot on the tank (gives a sportier feel; plus, other than providing an easier reach for you, it should deter, by being inconspicous, those uncouth traffic policemen who want to take the key off at the first opportunity).

Honda also adds that the instrument cluster has a gear position indicator, service due indicator, and battery voltmeter, among other information that it displays.

The new Hornet is available in four colours: Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, and Matte Marvel.

Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V price comparison

The Honda Hornet 2.0 is the most accessible motorcycle of this lot at Rs 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurgaon). The Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 costs Rs 1,29,594 whereas the TVS RTR 200 4V is the most expensive at Rs 1,31,050. That said, the price difference between these three is not much to influence buying decisions.

Honda says that as another industry first, it will also be offering a special 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on the Hornet 2.0.