Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Company has revealed Small RS Concept, a sporty hot hatch concept at the ongoing 2018 Indonesia International Motor Show started on April 19. The Small RS Concept features sporty characteristics overall and looks like the miniature version of the Honda's popular hot hatch, the Civic Type R.

Honda previewed first generation Brio concept as the 'Honda Small Concept' back in 2010. Hence, Small RS Concept is being widely considered as the precursor of the next generation of the Brio which is expected in 2019.

The small, sporty-looking Small RS Concept is been showcased at the show draped in Phoenix Orange Pearl paint. The concept's sporty stance is further amplified with a hood scoop, sporty bumper with black inserts and new Mobilio-styled front grille finished in black color. On the sides, fender mount vents, side skirts, and bigger alloy wheels are the attractions and all comes bathed in black color. A large roof spoiler, faux diffuser, and Ford Figo-styled tail lamps are the major additions at the rear.

The important change at the rear will all-glass boot lid has been dropped for a conventional tailgate. This will take away a quirky bit of the current generation of the Brio while it gives a matured stance.

Honda is yet to unwrap the interior of Small RS concept. Premium and sporty features like touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, flat-bottom steering wheel, sporty seats, and pedals are expected when it comes as the Brio RS. However, Honda will water down the flashy bits of the exterior in the production version.

The Brio RS currently on sale in Indonesia is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 89hp and 109Nm of torque mated to a five-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Honda is expected to carry over the same engine while it will be copiously reworked to bring more horses.