Hours after Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) confirmed that the company is planning to launch a brand new model in the country in the current fiscal 2018-19, a patent image of new Honda motorcycle has been leaked on the web. The leaked image is believed to be the Honda CB125F, which is currently selling in the international market.

According to a report of GaadiWaadi, Honda has patented the CB125F in India and is likely to be launched in the country soon. The patented image of the Honda CB125F looks a lot different from its global counterpart. As the name suggests, the new Honda motorcycle is a 125 cc model and is likely to get new LED headlamps, redesigned fuel tank and split grab rails. While the single-piece seat in the image of Honda CB125F looks the same, the exhaust of the bike looks slimmer.

The new Honda 125 cc motorcycle is likely to borrow CB Shine engine, which is a 124.73 cc single cylinder air cooled mill. It generates 10.3 hp of power at 7,500 rpm and 10.30 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. It is likely to get telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties are likely to be taken care of by a disc brake at the front and drum at the rear.

The report suggests that the new Honda CB125F is likely to sit above the Honda CB Shine SP and will rival Bajaj Discover 125 and Hero Glamour in its segment.

Apart from launching an all-new motorcycle, Honda will also update its existing range of motorcycle in this fiscal. The company has also earmarked Rs 800 crore investments for FY 2018-19.