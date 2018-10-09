Japanese carmaker Honda's Indian subsidiary, Honda Cars India, has launched the fifth generation of the CR-V SUV on Tuesday. The latest avatar of the CR-V is offered with diesel engine option and seven-seat, both for the first time in India and prices start at Rs 28.15 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Variant Price (Ex-Delhi) Petrol 2WD Rs 28.15 lakh Diesel 2WD Rs 30.65 lakh Diesel 4WD Rs 32.75 lakh

The fifth generation of the CR-V has taken a detour from the design of its previous versions and the latest sports sleek headlights with LED DRLs, wide and muscular fenders and reworked bumpers. The long hood, longer wheelbase, short rear overhang and dual exhausts will give the new CR-V a more contemporary look. The tail-lamp design will look like a compact version of the one in the Jazz hatchback.

Honda has also updated the interior of the CR-V keep up with contemporary style and requirements. The new layout of the dashboard looks smart while the faux wood inlays give it a premium touch.

The most notable addition is the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The CR-V diesel variant also comes without a gear lever (buttons instead) and it gives a clean look.

2018 Honda CR-V is loaded with features such as automatic LED headlights, electric parking brake, leather upholstery, push-button start, and an eight-way adjustable driver's seat while safety package includes front, side and curtain airbags, driver attention assists, electronic stability control, hill start assist and others.

The new CR-V buyers have two engine options to choose from. The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol with 156hp and 189Nm of torque output comes mated to CVT gearbox. Meanwhile, the 1.6-litre Earth Dreams diesel that produces 120hp and 300Nm is coupled with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The diesel version is also offered with an all-wheel-drive system and seven-seat option while the petrol variant comes only in 2WD and five-seat option.

Honda Cars India claims the CR-V petrol comes with a claimed fuel efficiency of 14.4kmpl while the 2WD diesel returns 19.5kmpl and the AWD diesel gets 18.3kmpl. The new CR-V goes up against Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan in India.