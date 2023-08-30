A prominent political activist from north Kashmir, Sameer Iqbal Bhat rejoined the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) after a short stay in the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference headed by Sajad Gani Lone.

"It is a homecoming. I realized that the National Conference is the only political party that is capable of addressing the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir", Sameer Iqbal told International Bussiness Times.

"Policies and programmes of the National Conference are formulated by incorporating aspirations of all sections of the society", he said and added that the National Conference is the only political party with a strong following in every nook and corner of J&K.

When asked about his earlier decision to resign from the party, Sameer Iqbal said it was a haste and wrong decision to quit the party.

"The decision was taken in anger but after working in the Peoples' Conference I realized that only the National Conference is the real voice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir".

He further said that the NC is a cementing force to unite all regions and sub-regions of Jammu and Kashmir. He added that, unlike other political parties, NC has never indulged in double-speak to hoodwink the people for petty political gains.

"Earning faith and trust of the people of J&K is the biggest achievement of NC", he said and added that NC leadership, through its conviction and commitment, has earned the credibility of the common masses.

A promising youth leader Sameer Iqbal had earlier resigned from NC to join PC

Sameer Iqbal Bhat, who was zonal president of the Youth National Conference (North), had resigned from the post as well as from the basic membership of J&K's oldest political party on November 22, 2022.

Nearly a month after resigning from the National Conference Iqbal Bhat had joined the Peoples' Conference along with hundreds of his supporters.

I thank everyone @JKNC_ family who wholeheartedly welcomed me back into party fold, we pledge to work for the betterment of jammu and Kashmir and take into account people’s concerns which is of utmost importance, I again thank #JKNC Leadership for their support. https://t.co/FEdMmKdjIL — Sameer Bhat (@SamirIqbal_) August 30, 2023

NC welcome Sameer Iqbal

Welcoming Sameer Iqbal Bhat back to the party, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference organized a function to accord him a warm welcome.

On the occasion, the party's Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Provincial President Kashmir Nasir Aslam Wani, South Zone President Dr. Bashir Ahmad Veeri, District President Bandipora Mir G R Naaz District President Anantnag Altaf Ahmad Kaloo, In charge Bandipore Adv Nazir Malik, party leaders Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi and media and social media functionaries were present on the occasion.

Welcoming Sameer Iqbal, the party leaders hoped that he would employ his experience in strengthening the organization at the grassroots level.

Speaking on the occasion, Sameer said that he was elated to be back in a party that truly works for the interest of the people of J&K.