Even as authorities on early Sunday morning released 26 members of the Yuva Rajput Sabha detained by the police a week ago, the agitating people have decided to intensify the agitation against, what they called, illegal toll collection on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway.

Although the released Yuva Rajput Sabha members have refused to disclose the future course of action, various social organizations have announced to take the agitation to its logical conclusion.

Hundreds of people who were gathered at the main chowk of Samba town on Sunday vowed to continue their agitation till the suspension of the collection of toll tax from Sarore Toll Plaza. While agitating people welcomed the decision of the government to release detained activists of Yuva Rajput Sabha, they made it clear that their stir was not for their release.

"Our agitation is against the illegal toll plaza at Sarore", agitators said and asserted that they are getting overwhelming support from cross sections of the society.

Earlier Government released 26 detained activists to break the deadlock.

The government on early Sunday morning released detained Yuva Rajput Sabha members after most parts of the Jammu division observed a shutdown with protesters demanding their unconditional release.

This step of the government is seen as an attempt to break the deadlock and start negotiation with the agitating people.

After the release of 26 YRS activists on Sunday, officials said all the detained members of the organization were released from Kathua jail in the early hours of the day.

Meanwhile released Yuva Rajput Sabha members did not disclose the future course of action of their agitation against Sarore Toll Plaza.

Instead of announcing the next move of agitation, they only thanked the people for their support and for coming on the roads for our release.

"Our core committee will meet shortly to decide the future course of action," the president of the Yuva Rajput Sabha Vikram Singh told reporters after his release.

Former president of the Sabha Rajan Singh Happy urged people to stand united and said they will continue their fight for the rights of the people.

"Our only concern is addressing public issues and we do not believe in confrontation or showing someone down. We are not against anyone or any party," he said.

NHIA team likely to visit Jammu

A high-level team of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is likely to visit Jammu to assess the condition of the Jammu-Pathankot national highway. This team will visit Jammu to Kathua to review the work going on the national highway as a vital bridge on the track was washed away in recent rains.

Sources said that keeping in view the deplorable condition of the highway, toll tax on the road is likely to be slashed by 40 to 50 percent, till the road network situation improves on Jammu-Pathankot Highway.