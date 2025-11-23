Produced by Dharma and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound didn't last long in the theatres when it released. The film which has now been sent as India's official entry for the Oscars 2026, failed to generate good footfall in theatres. And now that the Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter film has landed on Netflix, netizens can't help but express regret on not watching it in theatres.

Social media is filled with reviews of the emotionally gripping film. Many users have commented on how the film left them shattered, heart-broken and crying out loud. Many regretted now giving the film its due in theatres. Some have called it one of the best films of the decade as well.

Let's take a look at some of the social media reactions.

Social media reactions

"Nothing has moved me this much in ages as much as homebound has, it made me question my life choices, it had me weeping, Neeraj Ghaywan has made one of the best Hindi films ever, not all have the privilege to even lead a basic life. #HOMEBOUND," read a comment.

"#Homebound is a hauntingly beautiful film; moving, disturbing, and masterfully crafted. The audience sat frozen even as the credits rolled. At times, I genuinely forgot to breathe," another comment read.

"If you've ever lived away from your country, this hits hard. You miss your parents, your friends, your food, your old life, everything. No matter how imperfect your country is, it's still yours. Living far away makes you realise how deeply you're tied to home," a social media user wrote.

"#Homebound is a gut punch. Two friends walk home through a country that keeps failing them, and yet, Ghaywan finds beauty in their bruised hope. Sparse, haunting performances. Frames heavy with truth. A story that lingers like dust on skin. A film you feel, you carry," another social media user opined.

"Regret not watching it in theatres. This one deserved to be seen there," a review read.

"This should have been a theatre watch, but, who would have stopped me from crying loudly," another person commented.

"Superbly captures the plight of characters & their surroundings to even a disturbing level at certain places! The plot shift in latter half felt a bit sudden though in the end hits right leaving the intended impact," a comment read.

"Just watched #Homebound by Neeraj Ghaywan, what a masterpiece. A gripping storyline woven with caste, communal & family tensions, corporate hypocrisy, workplace harassment, labour issues all framed in the haunting backdrop of COVID & migrant displacement," another comment read.

"#Homebound made me realize how privileged I truly am. Couldn't stop sobbing in the last 40 mins. Ishaan & Vishal share this rare bond onscreen, somewhat very real & serendipitous. Rarely you come across a film that captures the pulse of the nation's youth with so much sensibility," one more of the comments read.

"I'm completely undone after that film. It hit so brutally. I have no idea how to move on from this. They didn't give you a moment to breathe. I cried yeah," another one of the comments read.