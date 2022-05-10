Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday presented the President's Colour to Assam Police for its exemplary service in the past decades. President's Colour is the highest honour given to any military or police unit in recognition of its exceptional service to the nation, during both peace and war. Assam is the 10th state in the country to receive this honour.

After presenting the President's Colour following a ceremonial parade at Nehru Stadium, the Home Minister congratulated Assam Police and appreciated their hard work, commitment and selfless service to the people of Assam.

'Nishaan', a special flag, engraved with Assam's map and 36 stars representing the districts of the state, a one-horned rhino and the insignia of Assam Police with its motto was handed over to the Assam policemen.

Besides Assam, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi and Tripura have also received the President's Colour Award. Shah bestowed the honour on the state police in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.