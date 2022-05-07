The principal of a school in Prayagraj's Nyay Nagar neighbourhood has been charged with hurting religious sensibilities and fomenting discord among people of different faiths. On Tuesday night, the FIR was filed in response to a complaint filed by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Lal Mani Tiwari.

Tiwari alleged in his complaint that Nyay Nagar Public School head Bushra Mustafa sent a message to students requesting them to dress up in salwar-kurtas and Eid caps and record a 20-second video.

"The message infuriated people of various faiths, including myself," he stated. Bushra Mustafa allegedly used her position as head of the school to damage Hindu religious sensibilities, disrupt educational institutions, and foster religious differences among pupils, according to the lawsuit.

Case registered under different sections

Tiwari claimed that the principal was interfering with the religious freedom of youngsters of different faiths and jeopardising communal unity in the state by causing problems such as the Hijab row (in Karnataka).

"The principal's purpose is evident since on Akshay Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti, both on May 3, she never gave any activity to the children," he added. Ram Murti Yadav, SHO (Kydganj), said an FIR had been filed in this case under IPC sections 295-A, 153-A, and 67 of the IT Act. He stated that inquiries will lead to further measures.

Meanwhile, school officials maintained that the exercise was intended to promote harmony and that similar activities were given to pupils during Christmas, Hindu festivals, Guru Nanak Jayanti, and other occasions. "There is nothing controversial and such activities are part of education. Activities assigned to children are optional and no parent has yet made any complaint or raised any objections regarding them," stated the school.