Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on August 18 for post-Covid care, has been discharged.

Following complaints of fatigue and body aches, Amit Shah was admitted to the hospital on August 18 , days after his discharge after he tested negative for the novel coronavirus

"Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time," the AIIMS had said.

