Home Minister Amit Shah has been hospitalised once again. On Monday night, Amit Shah was admitted at the AIIMS, days after he recovered from coronavirus.

He is currently under observation at AIIMS. A team of doctors led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria is monitoring his condition.

Amit Shah under COVID care, complains of body ache and fatigue: AIIMS

According to a statement released by AIIMS, the Home Minister has been complaining of body ache and fatigue for past 3-4 days. He has tested COVID negative but will be under COVID care abd will be resuming work from hospital.

Previously, Amit Shah, who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus, said on Friday that his report was negative though he will remain in home isolation for some more days.

"I thank God and express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have wished well for me and my family during this period. I Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors," Shah tweeted.