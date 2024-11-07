Hollywood witnesses collective meltdown after Kamala Harris' defeat against Trump

The victory of former US President Donald Trump, and his return to the US President office following the US Presidential Elections of 2024, has ruffled many feathers in Hollywood.

Several Hollywood celebrities who rallied behind Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, reacted strongly to Trump's win.

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish took to the Stories section of Instagram, and wrote, "It's a war on women".

Rapper Cardi B posted a video of herself watching the results of the 2024 Elections. She said in the video, "I hate y'all bad". She also conducted an Instagram Live, trashed Trump supporters, saying, "I swear to God, I'm gonna f*** you up, get away from me". She also read aloud a comment from a fan that said, "Cardi we need you at the Trump inauguration". To this, the rapper responded, "I swear to god I'm gonna f*** you up, get away from me. I'm sick of you! Burn you're f***ing hats m***********. I'm really sad. I swear to god I'm really sad".

Author Stephen King took to his X, formerly Twitter, and expressed concern for democracy in his X reaction. He posted, "There's a sign you can see in many shops that sell beautiful but fragile items: LOVELY TO LOOK AT, DELIGHTFUL TO HOLD, BUT ONCE YOU BREAK IT, THEN IT'S SOLD. You can say the same about democracy".

Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande, who is set to star in the film adaptation of 'Wicked' later this month, wrote, "Holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of this outcome today".

Actress Viola Davis posted a photo of Harris and thanked her for "loving America's promise," adding, "I am and will forever be proud".

A huge chunk of Hollywood campaigned for Kamala Harris including superstars like Robert Downey Jr. and Taylor Swift. While the Democrats managed to hold the forts in California, where Hollywood is based, and New York, Republicans swept the 2024 Presidential elections in several parts of the US.

While Trump is set to assume office, it remains to be seen how his policies reflect on the US and the global geo-politics especially when the middle east is ravaged with a war between Israel and Hamas, and eastern Europe with Russia-Ukraine war. In the past, Trump had called back the forces from Afghanistan after 20 years of deployment which led to the establishment of the new order of the terrorist organisation, Taliban in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from IANS)

