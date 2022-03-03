Actor-director Sean Penn who was in Ukraine to shoot a documentary has walked towards the Poland border after abandoning his car, according to reports.

The Academy Award-winning took to Twitter and mentioned that he and two colleagues walked "miles" to the Polish border after abandoning their car on the side of a road, along with a photo from the situation.

Penn, in a tweet on Monday, wrote: "Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value."

It was earlier reported a week ago that Penn has been working on a documentary in Ukraine after he was photographed at a news conference held at the Presidential Office in Kiev amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.

He had also shared a statement on Twitter, saying: "President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle. Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost."