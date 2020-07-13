Hollywood actress and John Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston passed away at the age of 57 after a long fight with cancer. Kelly had been battling the disease for two years now.

In a heartfelt statement issued on Instagram, John shared the tragic news by saying, "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer." The actor posted a picture of a younger Kelly and added, "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

John further continued, "Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

The couple married each other in 1991 and have since had three children together, a daughter, Ella, 20, a son, Benjamin, 9, and another son, Jett. In an unfortunate event, Jett had passed away in 2009 after suffering from a seizure and hitting his head on the bathtub. He was 16 at the time.

John Travolta Instagram

John and Kelly had met each other while filming the movie, 'The Experts' back in 1987. Kelly had been married to Kevin Gage from 1985 until 1987 and was also engaged to Charlie Sheen in 1990. However, she finally decided to settle down with John in 1991.

The actress's representative had shared with People magazine that she had kept her illness private, "Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends."

We extend our condolences to the Travolta and Preston family.