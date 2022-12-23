The 2022-2023 holiday season is a great time to explore New York City, according to NYC & Company, the convention and visitors bureau and official destination marketing agency of New York City. As one of the most well-known holiday destinations, NYC will once more provide merry dining, shopping, cultural, and entertainment experiences and events in all five boroughs.

New Years Eve Times Square Ball Drop

December 31 - January 1 Times Square, Manhattan

The Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball will sparkle in Times Square all season, but watching its descent in person on New Year's Eve is a spectacular, once-in-a-lifetime way to ring in the New Year. Millions view the broadcast event in NYC and around the globe along with spectators in Times Square on December 31. Guests can also stop by the New Year's Eve Confetti Wishing Wall from December 1 on to submit (in person and online here) a wish for the New Year on a piece of official NYE confetti that will be dropped at midnight as the ball drops. Guests can also look out for details (at TSQ.org) about the arrival of the official numerals ('2' and '3' for 2023) that will be in Times Square before ascending to the top of One Times Square to be lit as we welcome the New Year.

A Christmas Carol, a one-man show on Broadway

Till January 1 Midtown Manhattan

In this astonishing Broadway adaptation, Tony Award-winning actor Jefferson Mays tackles more than 50 roles in this season's limited run of A Christmas Carol at the Nederlander Theatre. The beloved Dickens story featuring notable characters-Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and the four ghosts-will be making its return for the first time since 2019 and will enchant theatergoers with its redemptive story.

Holiday Train Show at New York Botanical Garden

Till January 16 Bedford Park, The Bronx

The Holiday Train Show-a favourite holiday tradition-has been making memories for over 30 years. Visitors will see model trains zip through an enchanting display of more than 190 replicas of New York City landmarks, each delightfully re-created from natural materials such as birch bark, lotus pods and cinnamon sticks.

Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights

Till January 8 Bronx Park, The Bronx

With more than 360 lanterns representing nearly 90 animal and plant species, Bronx Zoo's family-centric holiday lights festival will connect visitors with real wildlife and wild places. During the evenings, the park comes to life with holiday cheer as immersive light displays, custom-designed animal lanterns (with some life-size, some larger-than-life-size) and animated light shows sparkle across the zoo. The celebration is complete with seasonal treats, classic holiday music and other festive entertainment. The beloved tradition is sure to enchant visitors of all ages, making it the perfect way to kick off the holidays this year.

The Rink at Rockefeller Center

Throughout the holiday season Midtown Manhattan

The world-famous ice-skating rink will return for the holiday season for visitors to skate under the iconic Christmas tree, a quintessential NYC experience. In collaboration with Coach, Rockefeller Center will unveil this year's activations, including a bespoke holiday gift shop, custom hospitality cart serving special treats, and live onsite patch customization for a curated line of Coach products. Santa will join visitors on the ice in December.

City Cruises Holiday-Themed Cruises

Throughout the holiday season Manhattan

Enjoy a NYC Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or New Year's dining cruise, among others, featuring festive decor, meals and stunning views of the City while sailing across the East and Hudson Rivers from the glass-enclosed deck.

NYC Hotel Week: Give the Gift of an NYC Hotel Stay this Winter

On sale Citywide

NYC & Company's second iteration of NYC Hotel Week will return for 2023 alongside signature programs, NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway WeekSM and NYC Must-See WeekSM. On sale from mid-November, shoppers can give the gift of New York City with a 23% off discount. Valid for stays over January 3-February 12, 2023.

Flagship Store Shopping

Available now throughout the holiday season | Midtown Manhattan

Locals and visitors alike are invited to various flagship stores, such as Macys, Bloomingdale, Bergdorf Goodman, Cartier, Saks Fifth Avenue and more, to find this season's most brilliant holiday presents for friends and family.

DREAM BIG: Big Apple Circus Returns to Lincoln Center for 45th Anniversary

November 9-January 1 Upper West Side, Manhattan

The Big Apple Circus is back for its 45th anniversary season and invites visitors to experience the excitement of its dazzling newest extravaganza: DREAM BIG! For eight weeks only, Big Top at Lincoln Center will be home to astonishing wonders and daring acrobatics, setting imaginations soaring to the most astounding, awe-inspiring heights.

NYC Winter Lantern Festival: Journey to the East

Till January 8 St. George, Staten Island

The NYC Winter Lantern Festival is back for its fourth year to transform a new venue, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, into an immersive world of light. Visitors will enjoy over eight acres of luminescence in addition to a live DJ, projection mapping, food vendors and more.

(With inputs from IANS)