Love was in the air this Holi. From newly-wed Bollywood couples to couples from the small screen industry, everyone seemed to have enjoyed the festival in full frolic and fervour this year. Comedy king Kapil Sharma celebrated the way no different. The ace comedian celebrated Holi with the team of his show – The Kapil Sharma Show, family and friends.

Apart from Ginni Chatrath and Kapil Sharma, the event was attended by his gang members Sumona Chakravarti, Rochelle Rao, her husband Keith Sequeira and Chandan Prabhakar. Splashed with colours, the entire team seemed to be enjoying the festive mood while posing for the camera.

This is Kapil Sharma's first Holi after marriage and the picture says it all about their romance and love story. Kappu, as the industry loves to call him, has not only tied the knot with the love of his life – Ginni Chathrath but has also left behind alcohol and smoking. And amidst all his trials and tribulations, one person who has stood rock solid behind him has been his wife – Ginni. Bharti Singh, who plays an integral part in the Kapil Sharma show had recently spoken up fondly about how Ginni has brought along a massive change in Sharma.

There were rumours of Chandan Prabhakar having been removed from the show, which the actor himself had clarified on social media. Talking to a fan on Instagram, Prabhakar had said, "Hello ekta...thanks for the love..well I m nt missing episodes intentionally...my character and my acting might not be working that's why they are not putting me in the episodes.. well lots of love and best wishes for you also..."

But, we recently saw the actor-cum-comedian make his way back into the show with double the josh this time.