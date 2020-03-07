The ancient festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, which heralds the end of winter, will be celebrated in India and across the world on Tuesday, March 10, when roisterer hit the streets and paint each other with colours. The Hindu festival represents the victory of good over evil, is celebrated with all the fervour.

However, the sword of Coronavirus outbreak is hanging on India's Holi celebrations this time as people fear they would contract the infection while playing with colours. The experts have advised people to avoid large gatherings to check the coronavirus spread. Several politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have decided to stay away from the festivities due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The Coronavirus spreads by droplets and not through the breath of the infected person like TB and a few other airborne diseases. One may not get the infection just by standing next to someone unless he is close enough for droplets to reach. The virus is a killer but you can't put your lives on hold and stop doing everything. Whether you celebrate Holi or not is completely your decision, but if you do choose to play, a few precautions must be taken.

Avoid large gatherings

First thing first. Do pay heed to the experts and avoid being part of large gatherings. You don't have to be with thousands of people to celebrate Holi. Instead, celebrate the festival of colours with your family and friends. Holi is a festival where

Don't play with someone displaying signs of cold or fever

If you decide to play Holi, make sure everyone you play with is not showing any symptoms like cold or fever. If you are having these symptoms, better stay home even if its common cold as you might scare others.

Don't play with cold water

Experts believe the coronavirus is more transmissible in winters and that it may weaken in summers as the virus won't survive higher temperatures. Also, several studies have shown that your immune system weakens at colder temperatures. So, it's better you don't play Holi with cold water.

Keep your masks on while going out

If you are going out, it is better to keep your mask on as it will protect you and others from the virus spread. If you are coughing and sneezing, don't remove your mask as droplets can infect other people as well.

Avoid hugs and handshakes

On Holi, people usually hug each other and shake hands. Better you avoid both and greet people with 'Namaste'. But if you do shake hands, it is important you wash them with soap after shaking hands with people. Also, take a hot water bath after playing Holi.