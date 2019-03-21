As and when the festival of Holi arrives, there is an incredible zeal of celebration in the hearts of the people. Whole of India gets into a celebratory mood, wishing their near and dear ones. Holi is the festival of color and joy. It is the day when the colors diminish all the discriminations of caste and creed in society.

The colors of Holi also bring the spirit of joy, passion and enthusiasm. It is a festival to celebrate the divine love of Radha and Krishna as well as the commemoration of the fact that 'Goodness always triumphs over evil''.

On the occasion of Holi, some television stars expressed their views and emotions associated with the festival of colour. They said this festival sends out a special message of unity. There is an eternal meaning of Holi beyond the 'color play' and 'grand feasts', they opined.

Here is what various TV stars said on the occasion of Holi:

Romil Chaudhary: Holi is a time to reach out with the colors of joy. It is the time to love and forgive. It is the time to express the happiness of being loved and to be loved through colors.

Tejasswi Prakash : Holi is the apt time to break the ice, renew relationships and link yourself with those that you wanted to with a bit of color.

Adnan Khan : Holi is the festival to burn all negativity and bring positivity in life.

Helly Shah : Holi is a special day of the year to enjoy and spend time with those who are close to our hearts.

Kunal Jaisingh: Enjoy the harmony with colors on Holi and the rest of the days with the colors of love.

Shubhangi Atre : Dipped in hues of love and trust, the festival of Holi has come. And that's why the festival of Holi is very special among other occasions.

Pearl V Puri : Holi is not only about colors and sweets. It reminds of the divine and eternal love of Krishna and Radha. It also reminds one of Narashima, Prahlada and Hiranyakashyapa and thus the fact that truth and humanity are invincible forces in the universe.

Roop Durgapal : Holi is the day to express love with colors. It is a time to show affection. All the colors that are on you are of love.

Manish Goplani : Holi is the day to let the colors shower love, which dewells in our hearts.

Devoleena Bhattacharya : A true and caring relation doesn't have to speak loud, a soft message is just enough to express the heartiest feelings. Enjoy the festival of Holi with lot of fun.

Zebby Singh : Holi is a great time for celebrating the colors of our beautiful relationships, and all the bright hues of life with colors.

Mahika Sharma : God gifted us all the colors of life, colors of joy, colors of happiness, colors of friendship, colors of love and all other colors we want to paint our life with as the occasion of Holi.

Anuj Kohli : Bright colors, water balloons, lavish gujiyas and melodious songs are the ingredients of perfect Holi. It also reminds us to share positivity and avoid negativity.

Arshi Khan : The colors of Holi spread the message of peace and happiness. Hence, the festival is reminds of humanity.