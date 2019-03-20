Holi, the festival of colours is upon us. It is celebrated with much fervour for two days March 20 and 21, while some, particularly corporate professionals even postpone the celebration to the weekend so that they can enjoy freely with friends without any work stress, which they usually face in the middle of the week.

With music, Holi will be more entertaining with all coloured water balloon splashing around in the sunny day. So, we have curated a list of the wireless Bluetooth speakers across different price range available in Amazon this festive season.

Amazon is offering big discounts on water-proof Bluetooth wireless speakers on its e-commerce site this festival of colours. Here are the top picks:

Mivi Octave Portable Wireless speaker-Rs 2,999

Key features-

Mivi Octave offers 360 ° HD Stereo Sound

Powerful Bass and 16Watts Peak Output-Black

True Wireless Stereo: Pair two speakers wirelessly for a 2X Sound with extra powerful left and right channel

Splash resistant: Dust and splash resistant (IPX 5) design

It has a Lithium-ion battery and lets you enjoy up to Ten hours of play time (at 70% Volume)

JBL Flip 4 Portable Wireless speaker-Rs 7,530

Key features-

JBL Bass Radiator- Dual external passive radiator makes you hear the base, feel the base and see the base. The bass is both deep and powerful

Built-in 3000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery supports up to 12 hours of playtime

IPX7 Waterproof- No more worrying about rain or spills; you can even immerse it in water

Wireless Bluetooth Streaming- Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns playing impressive stereo sound

Noise-cancelling Speakerphone- Built-in noise and echo cancelling speakerphone for crystal clear calling with the touch of a button

Voice Assistant Integration- Activate and talk to Siri or Google Assistant from your JBL Flip 4, it is just a button click away

Zook Jazz Blaster 30W Bluetooth speaker-Rs 2,599

Key features—

The Jazz Blaster Bluetooth speaker can rock a party outdoors and indoors, at beaches, poolside bashes or impromptu house parties, this rough-and-tough, a rugged speaker is all you need to set the ball rolling

Uses the Bluetooth 4.2 technology (A2DP) for less delay, more stability, faster pairing and lower power consumption from connected devices (like your phone) when wirelessly streaming audio

Unlike ordinary Bluetooth speaker, the monster Zoook Jazz Blaster Bluetooth speaker amplifies higher as well as lower bass frequencies thanks to the unique combo of powerful stereo sound (30W) and a passive subwoofer - a power-packed bass experience on the go is finally here

With 5,200mAh cell capacity, it offers 10-hour battery life to keep the beats going ordinary Bluetooth speakers just can't handle the heavy load of bass and stereo for long hours

Comes with IPX5 Splash-proof

Boat Stone 600 Water-Proof and Shock-Proof Wireless Speakers- Rs 2,274

Key features—

It houses premium drivers within a compact design delivering a full 360 degrees high definition sound

Bluetooth 4.0 Technology: Ultra-optimized version of Bluetooth that consumes less energy and delivers clear sound

Water Proof: IPX6 rating for protection against water splash and dust for outdoor and indoor activities

Device-Free Use: Play straight, easily answer phone calls with built-in microphone, change tracks or adjust the volume, all without picking up your phone

Best used for outdoor parties, showers, pool sides, group camping and other hard-core activities

Well-structured solid rugged design for ultimate impact resistance, a good option for music lovers

Retail packages include Boat Stone 600 Bluetooth speaker, micro USB charging cable, aux-in cable compatible with 3.5 mm devices, 12-month warranty and supportive customer service

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker- Rs 12,995

Key features-