Akkineni Nagarjuna has shown his fantastic hosting skills on the launch episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 on Sunday. Viewers feel that his performance on this opening episode was far better than Junior NTR and Nani.

Junior NTR hosted the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu and it was hit with the audience. But the actor was nervous in the launch and few other episodes of initial days. He could not come back on the second season of the show due to his prior commitments. The makers brought in Nani as replacement for Nani on its next season.

Nani was also nervous in the initial days of Bigg Boss Telugu 2, but he performed better than Junior NTR in the later days. However, he was tolled heavily by the audience, especially Jr NTR fans. He was humiliated so much on the social media that he declined to come back on the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

The makers had tough time in finding a suitable host for Bigg Boss Telugu, as they approached several celebs including Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh. But finally, Akkineni Nagarjuna was brought on board as the host of the season three of the show. Many were curious to see how he will perform.

Akkineni Nagarjuna launched Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and introuced 15 contestants on Sunday. He was cool and handled the situation very jovial. At times, he looked overacting, but he never showed nervousness. The audience were very impressed with the his hosting skills. This is what they have to say about him.

All that I liked in #BiggBossTelugu3 yesterday was #Nagarjuna He did his best to raise expectations.. Seemed a bit overstaged from d contestant's side though.. Saw a bit.. Almost all were new faces.. Am not much into telugu TV.. N most r from there.. @iamnagarjuna @StarMaa

Nagarjuna with that intro has hit the first ball for a six out of the stadium. Guess @23_rahulr has came up with this idea. Good job @iamnagarjuna#BiggBossTelugu3

If there wz any negativity before on nagarjuna n show..seems like hez gonna get all tht lost glory back..lookin so cheerd up but hw mindful he would b frm nxt week makes the real case..n also contestants look much btr thn last season fr sure..at first glance . #BiggBossTelugu3

#BiggBossTelugu3 #Nagarjuna sir anchoring is simple and neat but he should be funny and angry at coming days chudam emavthado

#BiggBossTelugu3 Episode 1 review :- Mainly @iamnagarjuna Proves Why He is the BEST HOST OF TOLLYWOOD INDUSTRY ..!! From #MEK to Now #BiggBossTelugu The ease of Nagarjuna garu has mucj increased...!!! The way he is entertaining people is Fantastic in all prospects..!!

Bollywood lo Anil Kapoor, Tollywood lo Nagarjuna definitely amrutam taagi untaru.. Apparently they've stopped ageing #BiggBossTelugu3 #BiggBoss3Telugu

Nagarjuna cool hosting perfect choice @StarMaa #BiggBossTelugu3

.@iamnagarjuna is damn good as the host so far. Very smart move to address the trolls on him right at the start. Except Jaffar I've never heard of any of the other contestants so far. Maybe I am living under a rock. #BiggBossTelugu3

@iamnagarjuna Garu show start cheyyagane previous hosts ki ichina respect super That is king Proud to be your fan #Nagarjuna Sir #tarak #ntr #nani #BiggBossTelugu3

Nagarjuna ragane rock chestunadu #BiggBossTelugu3 show ni. Idedo first season ke select cheste ayipoyedi kadara @StarMaa

