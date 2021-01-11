The Supreme Court on Monday heard a batch of pleas challenging the new farm laws and said it was "disappointed" with the way the farmers' protest and the situation has been handled.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) directed the government to hold the farm laws while noting that the situation has become worse.

The Supreme Court said it was "disappointed" with the way the process has been going on. CJI Bobde said, "We don't know what negotiations are going on? We want to set up the expert committee. We want the government to hold the laws in abeyance...if the Centre does not want to stay the implementation of farm laws, we will put a stay on it."

Whether you will put the laws on hold or else we will do it: SC

The Supreme Court today asked the central government whether it would pause the implementation of three controversial farm laws at the core of massive farmer protests near Delhi, saying the situation had gone worse. "Tell us whether you will put the laws on hold or else we will do it. What's the ego here?"

The court's sharp remarks came during a hearing on petitions challenging the farm laws and the farmer agitation at the Delhi borders.

"Each one of us will responsible if anything goes wrong. We don't want any injuries or blood on our hands," Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said in sharp remarks.

The top court suggested that after the implementation of the laws stayed, the protest could continue. "But decide whether you want to carry on the protest on the same site or move to other," it said.