In the backdrop of rising crimes against BJP leaders, a warning from the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba Sopore Commander, Sajjad alias Haider has now surfaced. The audio clip was released a few days before in which the LeT terrorist has openly threatened the Jammu and Kashmir Police and members of the BJP in the Valley.

In the audio clip, terrorist Haider accused the army of torturing the family members of the mujahideen and vandalising their homes.

Lashkar openly threatens JK Police & BJP members

Haider is heard threatening the Police, he said, "If you harass our family members or kill innocent people of Kashmir then we will not leave your families. We are not afraid of death, we invite death. He further warned the BJP accusing them of being blinded and complete sell-outs. "We warn you to stop conspiring against the Mujahideens or else the outcome will not be right, you will not be spared, Haider said.

In the audio, he further asked the people of Kashmir to stay away from the areas the Indian army is deployed as battle might break out anytime between the terrorists and the army.

According to the IGP Vijay Kumar, IPS, earlier statement, Haider, the terrorist in the audio clip is one of the A++ terrorists who has been under the radar of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Attacks against BJP leaders in the Valley

Today, July 15, BJP leader Mehraj-ud-Din Malla, who is also the vice-president of Watergam Municipal Committee in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, was abducted by terrorists. Malla was kidnapped at Marazigund in Rafiabad area of the district while he was on his way to Sopore town.

According to initial reports, after the abduction was reported this morning, a massive manhunt has been launched to trace Malla. He was kidnapped and whisked away in a Santro car while he was walking on a road to meet his friend.

This is not the first attack on a BJP leader in the valley, a week ago Waseem Bari was killed by two Lashkar terrorists. According to sources, the former BJP president of Bandipora district was at his shop with his father and brother when LeT terrorists struck and shot at them injuring them critically. All three succumbed to the injuries.