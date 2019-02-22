While top smartphone-makers are struggling to meet a deadline to release Android Pie even to top-end phones, HMD Global Oy is on a roll, as it has already obligated to all higher and mid-segment priced phones. Now, it has started offering Google's latest sweet baked dish-flavoured mobile OS to low-cost Nokia model.

The company chief product officer Juho Sarvikas on Twitter announced special Android Pie 'Go' edition particularly made for budget phones is being released to the Nokia 2.1. This is pleasantly unprecedented for a company to offer the latest software to low-end phones.

Several mobile companies decline to release firmware even to phones with 2GB RAM, but HMD Global deploying Android Pie update to Nokia 2.1 with just 1GB RAM. This shows how serious HMD Global considers its patrons and will definitely bode well for the company. It will develop brand loyalty among customers and help the company despite tough completion, certainly garner more market share across the globe.

Here's how to install Android Pie Go on Nokia 2.1:

Step 1: Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"

Step 2: After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

Step 3: After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically

Step 4: Your phone is now updated

If you haven't received any update notifications, check it manually by going to Settings >> phone >> check system update. If it says there is an update available, follow the procedure as mentioned above.

Android Pie: Key features you should know

Besides the usual Google's security patch, Android 9 Pie brings numerous new safety features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.

One of the noteworthy attributes of Android Pie is digital wellbeing. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage

Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.

Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them

Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.

The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).

Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.

Note: Some aforementioned features might not come to Nokia 2.1 due to hardware limitations, but rest assured, key security upgrades will protect the phone from the latest threats.

