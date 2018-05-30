After weeks of speculations, HMD Global Oy finally pulled the wraps off the new line of mid-range and budget Nokia phones in Moscow on May 29.
The new devices come with an odd naming scheme — Nokia 5.1, 3.1 and 2.1 — like software versions, but what matters is the upgrades they are coming with over their respective predecessors.
First up, the Nokia 5.1, as the name suggests, is the top-end model. It sports a 5.5-inch full HD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and rounded edges.
Under the hood, it comes packed with 2.0GHz MediaTek octa-core processor, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, 16MP primary camera, an 8MP selfie snapper and 3,000mAh battery, which is said to offer a maximum of 52.7 hours music playback, up to 19 hours of talk time and more.
On the other hand, Nokia 3.1 comes with a smaller 5.2-inch HD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, 1.5GHz MediaTek octa-core CPU, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, 13MP rear side camera, 8MP front shooter and a 2,900mAh, which is enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.
The budget Nokia 2.1 features 5.5-inch HD display with 16:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 CPU, 8GB storage, 1GB RAM, an 8MP primary snapper, 5MP front camera and a massive 4,000mAh battery, which is enough to run the phone for one and half days under mixed usage.
Like the previous versions, all the new Nokia 5.1, 3.1 and 2.1 are Google's Android One-affiliated devices and come with pure Android Oreo software. They are also confirmed to get the upcoming Android P later this year and Android Q in 2019.
"Every single detail on a Nokia smartphone has been designed with consumers in mind, which is why we are delighted to introduce these refined smartphones that deliver a dramatic step up on performance, continue to drive the most premium design elements to price points accessible to everyone and deliver the class-leading quality that you expect from us,"Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer, HMD Global, said in a statement.
Nokia 5.1, 3.1 and 2.1 prices and availability details:
The new Nokia 5.1 will come in three colours: Copper, Tempered Blue and Black. It will be made available in two configurations—2GB RAM +16GB storage and 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage—with prices starting at €189 from July onwards. In India, it will start at Rs 12,499.
The Nokia 3.1 will come in three colours: Blue/Copper, Black/Chrome and White/Iron. It will be made available in two configurations—2GB RAM +16GB storage and 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage—with prices starting at €139 from June onwards. In India, it will come with a starting price of Rs 9,498.
The Nokia 2.1 will be made available in three metallic colours: Blue/Copper, Blue/Silver and Grey/Silver from July 2018 onwards for $115. In India, it will cost Rs 6,999.
Sadly, there was no announcement on Nokia X6 global variant. We just have to wait some more time for the company to bring the feature-rich mid-range outside China.
Key specifications of Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1:
|
Models
|
Nokia 5.1
|
Nokia 3.1
|
Nokia 2.1
|
Display
|
5.5-inch full HD + (2160x1080p) with 18:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|
5.2-inch HD+ (1440x720p) with 18:9 aspect ratio, Glass cover with anti-FP (fingerprint smudge) coating
|
5.5-inch HD (1280x720p) with 16:9 aspect ratio, Glass cover with anti-FP (fingerprint smudge) coating
|
OS
|
Android Oreo (guaranteed to get Android P)
|
Android Oreo(guaranteed to get Android P)
|
Android Oreo(guaranteed to get Android P)
|
Processor
|
2.0GHz MediaTek MT6755S octa-core
|
1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 CPU
|
RAM
|
2GB/3GB LPDDR3
|
2GB/3GB LPDDR3
|
1GB LPDDR3
|
Storage
|
16GB/32GB eMMC 5.1 + expandable up to 128GB via microSD card
|
16GB/32GB eMMC 5.1 + expandable up to 128GB via microSD card
|
8GB + expandable up to 128GB via microSD card
|
Camera
|
|
|
|
Battery
|
3,000mAh;
|
2,900mAh;
|
4,000mAh;
|
Network
|
4G-LTE (Cat. 4)
|
4G-LTE (Cat. 4)
|
4G-LTE (Cat. 4)
|
Add-ons
|
Dual-SIM slots (depends on region), Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 1/b/g/n), A-GPS, 3.5 mm audio jack, single speaker, Sensors: Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
|
Dual-SIM slots (depends on region), Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 1/b/g/n), A-GPS, 3.5 mm audio jack, single speaker, Sensors: Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
|
Dual-SIM slots (depends on region), Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 1/b/g/n), A-GPS, 3.5 mm audio jack, dual speakers, Sensors: Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
|
Dimensions
|
151.1 x 70.73 x 8.27 mm
|
146.25 x 68.65 x 8.7mm
|
153.7 x 77.7 x 9.35 mm
|
Weight
|
Not available
|
138.3g
|
Not available
|
Colours
|
Copper, Tempered Blue, Black
|
Copper, Tempered Blue, Black
|
Blue / Copper, Blue / Silver, Grey / Silver
|
Price starts at
|
|
|
