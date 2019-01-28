Ever since the HMD Global Oy to the helm of rejuvenating the Nokia brand in 2016, it has done a tremendous job. Within a short span, it has released numerous pure Android-powered Nokia phones in various budget segments and this apparently helped the company attract more people in emerging markets like India.

It did not just release and sit back, but made a sincere effort in releasing timely Android updates and succeeded, as HMD Global reportedly sold more than 70 million Nokia-branded phone units around the world within two years.

Now, as the New Year 2019 completes the first month, Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer, HMD Global, has announced that the company host an event on 24 February, a day before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 at Barcelona, Spain.

As per recent reports, HMD Global is planning to launch the much-awaited flagship Nokia 9 along with scores of mid-range and low-end models.

Word on the street is that the Nokia 9 will be the industry's first mobile to boast PureView Penta-lens camera hardware. There is no information how the device will make use of the so many cameras to get the best picture, but it is certain to perform well in low-light conditions and also be able to snap really good Bokeh images.

It is also said to sport a 5.99-inch display with FullView display and come with 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, a big battery (around 4,000mAh if not more) and possibly boasts Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 processor or the Snapdragon 845 chipset.

HMD Global is also expected to unveil successors to the company's budget Nokia 1, 2,3, 5 and 6 series launch and may also bring back retro feature phone with support for latest apps similar to the Nokia 8810, the Banana-inspired phone.