Khalsa Aid, a UK-based international non-profit organization, known for its wonderful humanitarian work across the globe, has been officially nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Canadian lawmakers, including Tim Uppal, Mayor of Brampton Patrick Brown, and the Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton South, Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria.

Taking to social media to announce good news, the humanitarian organization said, "We are deeply humbled by this nomination. Everything we do is thanks to our amazing teams and volunteers all around the globe. We are grateful for this historical nomination."

Charity to support causes across the globe

Despite winning many accolades through the years, this nomination has come as one of the best news for the charity, which is renowned for supporting humanitarian causes in disaster areas as well as civil conflict zones around the globe.

While nominating Khalsa Aid for the prestigious award, Canada's House of Commons in a letter addressed to Berit Reiss-Andersen, the Norwegian Nobel Committee chairperson, wrote, "As the Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods in the Parliament of Canada, I am honored to nominate Khalsa Aid for the Nobel Peace Prize, with support from the Honourable Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria, Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton South and Mayor of Brampton, His Worship Patrick Brown. Khalsa Aid is an international NGO with the aim to provide humanitarian aid in disaster areas and civil conflict zones around the world."

"Khalsa Aid became the first-ever cross-border international humanitarian aid organization based on the Sikh principle of 'recognizing the whole human race as one'. The charity has been providing support around the world to victims of natural and man-made disasters such as floods, earthquakes, famine, and war for over 20 years. They have been able to provide crucial aid to millions of people around the world," the House added.

Ideology of peace regardless of race, religion borders

Khalsa Aid was founded by Ravi Singh in 1999 and has been playing an instrumental role in providing aid to people, since then, either aiding Indian farmers in their protest against the central government for amending farm laws or truckers stranded on the UK-France borders due to Covid lockdown for days.

Based on the Sikh principle of "Sarbat Da Bhalla" meaning well-being for all, the charity has been helping all those in need regardless of race, religion and borders since a period of last 20 years.

Recognizing its work on international platform, Uppal wrote in the letter that Khalsa Aid represents exactly the kind of international cooperation and commitment that the world requires today.

"For over 20 years @Khalsa_Aid has been helping people in desperate situations around the world. In my capacity as a federal Member of Parliament and with the support of @PrabSarkaria and @patrickbrownont , I am nominating Khalsa Aid for a Nobel Peace Prize," Uppal tweeted.

Strange case of association with pro-Khalistani elements

In 2016, the BBC made a documentary on Ravi Singh titled 'The Selfless Sikh' and also included his journey to the north of Iraq where he helped the Yazidi families.

However, at a time when its volunteers are tirelessly helping people worldwide, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had recently summoned people working with the humanitarian NGO in connection with a recent case registered against the Sikh For Justice organization, known to support pro-Khalistani activities.

Last month, the Khalsa Aid was once again able to garner limelight for setting up massage centres at the farmers' protests in makeshift spaces at the Singhu border near Delhi, raising further suspicions that the protests might be a conspiracy by the secessionists to revive the Khalistani sentiments among people against the Modi government.