In a historic development, the United Arab Emirates will get its first synagogue, a Jewish house of worship by 2022. The development has come amidst UAE and Israel signing a peace deal or Abraham accord earlier this month. Notably, the UAE became the third country after Egypt and Jordan in the Arab world to formalize the relationship with Israel.

Jews synagogue with the name Abrahamic Family House would be built on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi Alongside a mosque, a church, and a synagogue that would bring three major faiths together. Presently, Jews pray at a synagogue housed in a Bur Dubai villa.

"This project is not just about every house of worship, but what I particularly like is the garden with the educational center and museum. I think it will inspire people to think more deeply about what makes something sacred and how the values they stand for can be protected and nurtured," Khaleej Times quoted chief rabbi of the Jewish community in the UAE Rabbi Yehuda Sarna as saying.

In recent years UAE is opening up its economy for people from all over the world as the country is facing economic saturation. The country is also changing in lines with Saudi Arabia's efforts to diversify its businesses.

Hindu temple in UAE to be completed by 2020

Interestingly, In August 2015, during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first official visit to the region, the UAE government announced a decision to provide land for the construction of a Hindu mandir in Abu Dhabi. Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince and UAE Armed Forces Deputy Supreme Commander gifted the land for the mandir. The temple is being built by Swaminarayan Sanstha.