Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that for the first time, the BJP will form a government in J&K with full majority after the Assembly elections.

Addressing a large BJP campaign rally in M. A. Stadium here, PM Modi said, "I am filled with great feeling of patriotism when I visit Jammu. Maharaja Hari Singh, Mehr Chand Mahajan and Pandit Prem Nath Dogra have been produced by this land. Today is also the birth anniversary of Martyr Bhagat Singh, I salute his martyrdom. "

Campaigning in the Union Territory for the fourth time, he said, "Today, is my last campaign rally in J&K for the Assembly elections. People of J&K are tired of three families of NC, PDP and Congress. People here don't want their rule anymore where corruption, terrorism and bloodshed were rampant."

"People want peace and a better future for their children, and that is the reason the people of J&K want a BJP government here," the Prime Minister added.

"Large participation in the last two phases proves that people have enthusiastically voted for the BJP, and now it is certain that the first full majority government of BJP is going to be formed in J&K," he added.

The Prime Minister also said that the people of Jammu never had this opportunity before, and for the first time, "a government of the people's choice of Jammu is going to be formed. This is the city of temples, and do not let go of this opportunity."

"Jammu has suffered gross indiscrimination, and BJP will remove that discrimination. On October 8, results will be announced. And, on October 12, is the Vijay Dashami, and this will be the Vijay Dashami of our success," he added.

"The slogan all around is 'Jammu Ki Yahi Pukar, Aye Rahi Hai Bajpa Sarkar'," PM Modi said.

All 24 BJP candidates, fighting the election in the Jammu, Samba, Kathua, and Udhampur districts, where voting is scheduled on October 1, were present on the stage.

PM Modi raised their hands in victory anticipation before the rally and made a fervent appeal to voters to elect BJP candidates for the J&K Legislative Assembly.

Jammu district has 11, Kathua 6, Samba 3 and Udhampur 4 seats.

Voting for the third phase is happening on October 1, and counting is scheduled on October 8.

(With inputs from IANS)