Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Ranbir's look of Lord Ram was leaked two months ago. The actor got mixed reviews for the same.

Apart from professional highs, the actor is often spotted with his daughter Raha. Several picture ad videos of Raha have stormed social media. And the internet never fails to get enough of Ranbir and Raha's bonding.

Recently, Ranbir and Raha were seen at the airport, wherein Raha kissed Ranbir on the cheeks as they headed out from the Mumbai airport while returning back. A day after returning to Mumbai, he was seen inspecting his new house and kissed Raha as he held her in his arms.

Ranbir Kapoor dons new hairdo; flaunts daughter 'Raha's named tattoo in latest photoshoot

And now, on Saturday, a new picture of Ranbir Kapoor flaunting his new hair-do has surfaced online.

Aalim Hakim took to his Instagram handle and posted a bunch of Ranbir Kapoor's pictures. In the snaps, Ranbir looks stylish and handsome. Apart from RK's new look, it is Raha's tattoo that caught attention.

Ranbir gets daughter's name inked on his collarbone

While sharing these pictures on the gram, Aalim wrote, "A vibe check after the haircut for Ranbir Kapoor I always like to click pics after my haircuts. Maybe I have many other passions besides hairdressing, like photography, interior designing and many more ... Anything connected to art & glamour attracts me All these pics are clicked by yours truly.."

A section of netizens couldn't stop gushing over Raha's tattoo on Ranbir's collarbone.

While a section of netizens said that the picture is heavily edited.

Alia and Ranbir to celebrate Diwali in a new house with Raha

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be celebrating Diwali this year with their daughter Raha in a new home. A source close to this development informed Hindustan Times, "The ongoing work on their bungalow is almost done, with the finishing going on, which should take one month or so. After the work is done and they get a green signal, the couple will move into the place. It is the moment they have been looking forward to."

Raha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, a baby girl Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022. The Brahmastra couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14, 2022, at RK's Bandra residence, Vastu.