Golden star Ganesh became nostalgic as he celebrated his 12th wedding anniversary with wife Shilpa. The Kannada actor recounted the moment of proposing her 12 years ago.

Ganesh had been seeing Shilpa for a while and was supposed to tie the knot with her in Bhimavara on February 18, 2008. But in a surprising development, the couple entered the wedlock at JP Nagar, Bangalore, on February 11.

His fans' pressure was said to be the reason for advancing their wedding. Yogaraj Bhat, Subramanyam, Nagashekhar, K Manju and close relatives attended the function.

Ganesh and Shilpa have two children - daughter Charithriya and son Vihann. The couple is leading a happy and contented life with the actor having a successful career in the Kannada film industry. The Golden star is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Gaalipata 2 and he has few other projects in his kitty.

This February 11 happens to be the 12th wedding anniversary of the couple and Ganesh took to Twitter to wish his wife Shilpa. Besides tweeting photos, he wrote, "I would never forget the smile on your face that day I said hi and you said hi to me back. It's been 12 years oh!!! You are my love, my best friend, my queen. You are my soul mate. Happy anniversary to my wife!"

Ganesh's Twitter timeline was flooded with wishes for his wedding anniversary. Here is how his fans responded to his post.

Chitra @ChitraManasa

Happy wedding anniversary Boss ♥️

Kichcha shivu @KichchaShivu123

Happiest anniversary @Official_Ganesh sir from Baadshah @KicchaSudeep fans @Addicted2kiccha @KKSFN_Official @Kichcha_girls @KicchafansKKSFA

Golden Kotresh @Golden_Kotresha

Happy wedding anniversary Golden Couple Anna&Attige

hosakere @1967Babu

Happy anniversary Ganesh, have fantastic year ahead,God bless you both

Sindhu K Nayak @Sindhu_K_R

Happy Anniversary wish you both be blessed with all the love n happiness

Abhi Bharadwaj @AbhiGstar17