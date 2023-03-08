The decision of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) to hire a black-listed company for conducting written examinations has snowballed into a big political issue in the Union Territory.

While several job aspirants are holding protests in Jammu and Kashmir regions simultaneously, opposition parties stepped up their attack on the government for "stifling" the genuine voice of the educated unemployed youth of the Union Territory.

As cops used force to disperse youth aspirants who were protesting in Jammu on Wednesday, opposition leaders seized this opportunity to corner the government.

"I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the use of force and lathi-charge against students and JKSSRB aspirants. These youngsters were exercising their democratic right to protest against the recent decision to engage a blacklisted firm #Aptech by JKSSRB", former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted.

"This contract must immediately be cancelled. What is the point of black-listing a company if they are going to be awarded plum contracts. This contract is even more dangerous because it puts at risk the future of scores of aspirants who rely on JKSSRB to conduct recruitment exams", he observed.

Democratic Azad Party (DAP) leader and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad tweeted, "It is disheartening to hear about the use of violence against #JKSSB aspirants in J and K who were peacefully protesting for their future. I strongly condemn such actions and urge the government to intervene to protect the rights of students without fear of harm!"

DAP chief spokesperson Salman Nizami said that the company is blacklisted in so many states and has also been fined by the Supreme Court.

"What more can be a moment of displeasure for the youth of J and K," Nizami asked.

Protesting job aspirants detained by police in Jammu.

Several job aspirants, protesting against the hiring of a black-listed company by the JKSSB for conducting written examinations, were detained by police here on Wednesday.

The protesters gathered at Dogra Chowk in the heart of Jammu city and tried to take out a march in violation of prohibitory orders. Cops resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the agitating youth. Some of them were detained by the police.

The protesters raised slogans against the JKSSB for hiring APTECH Limited, the company which had been blacklisted in 2019, for the conduct of computer-based tests.

Sangh Parivar's offshoot condemns police action

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Jammu Kashmir strongly condemns the lathicharge on peacefully protesting JKSSB aspirants on the auspicious occasion of Holi.

Despite celebrating the Holi festival in homes these aspirants are protesting on roads for the last several weeks for their genuine demands. These are demanding to cancel the contract with Aptech company for conducting JKSSB exams and fair enquiry in the JKSSB scam.

Addressing the media Akshi Billowria State Secretary ABVP Jammu Kashmir said that "thousands of students who are looking for government jobs are protesting against this company and are demanding strict action to be taken against blacklisted company".

She said that the youth of Jammu & Kashmir is already exasperated since 2019 due to many malpractices by JKSSB and Aptech. The said company has failed in the past to ensure transparency and accountability in conducting exams in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and many more, despite these facts administration and JKSSB is hiring this company and putting the future of thousands of students on stake.

Four selection lists have already been cancelled by J&K after detecting fraud.

Jammu and Kashmir Government has already cancelled four selection lists after detecting fraud. On February 21, the list of two Border Battalions of Jammu and Kashmir Police was cancelled after observing some discrepancies.

Border Battalions were the fourth selection list cancelled by the J&K government due to fraud. Earlier lists of police sub-inspectors, Finance Accounts Assistants (FAA), and Junior Engineers (JE) have been cancelled over alleged discrepancies. The government also recommended a CBI probe into the selection process.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had cancelled the list of police sub-inspector after alleged irregularities in the recruitment process. He also ordered a CBI probe into the recruitment process.

On August 28, 2023, the Jammu and Kashmir administration cancelled the recruitment process of Finance Accounts Assistants and Junior Engineers (Civil) and recommended a CBI probe into the selection process.

Met JKSSB aspirants & extended support to aspirants who were lathi charged by JK Police when they were protesting against decision of tender allotment to blacklisted firm (Aptech).



