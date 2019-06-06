Director TN Krishna's Telugu movie Hippi starring Kartikeya Gummakonda, Digangana Suryavanshi and JD Chakravarthy, has received positive review and rating from the audience around the world.

Hippi is a romantic comedy-drama, which has been written and directed by TN Krishna. Kalaipuli S Thanu has bankrolled the movie under his banner V Creations. The movie has received an A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.23 hours.

Hippi movie story: The film is about an easy-going youngster Hippi (Karthikeya), which is full of humour and energy. But he loses peace of mind after he falls in love with a girl (Digangana). What happens when she opts for a live-in relationship with him forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: TN Krishna has come up with an interesting subject for Hippi, which will connect with the youth. The first half of the film has comedy, romance, songs and bit of action to keep you glued to the screens. The second half is equally entertaining and engaging, say the audience.

Performance: Karthikeya appears in a different avatar in Hippi and his electrifying performance is the highlight of the film. Digangana Suryavanshi has done a good job and her chemistry with the hero is one of the attraction. JD Chakravarthy and Vennela Kishore's comedy timing are big assets of the movie. MD ASIF, Jazba Singh, and Shraddha Das have done justice to their roles, say the audience.

Technical: Hippi has rich production values. Nivas K Prasanna's songs and background score, RD Rajasekhar's picturisation, action, punch dialogues, exotic locales, colourful costumes and KL Praveen's editing are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Hippi movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's reaction.

