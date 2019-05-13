An Indian woman chef passed away in Dubai on Thursday (May 9) due to complications allegedly arising after a hip replacement surgery at Al Zahra Hospital. Betty Rita Fernandes, the mother of two, was originally from Mumbai.

According to media reports, the 42-year-old was admitted for the two-hour left hip replacement surgery at the private hospital, reported Gulf News. "In reference to the demise of Betty Rita Fernandes on May 9 after her surgery in Al Zahra Hospital Dubai (AZHD), we have made the family transparently aware of all the developments and ongoing reviews," Mohayem Abdelghany, Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, said in a statement.

"This incident is currently being dealt with multi-level in-depth reviews as per the hospital, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Joint Commission International (JCI) guidelines. It was also notified to the relevant authorities and DHA for their independent assessment and review and we will keep the patient's family updated," the statement read.

Fernandes decided to go in for a hip replacement surgery after consulting Samih Tarabichi, the orthopaedic surgeon at the Al Zahra Hospital, Al Barsha, Dubai. The deceased had a congenital issue and her hip was slightly displaced when she was born, the report said.

On May 9, Fernandes, originally from Mumbai, was admitted for the two-hour left hip replacement surgery. She was a chef and ran 'Betty's Cake Tales', a specialty Grocery Store as mentioned on her Facebook page. The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) is looking into a complaint filed by a Fernandes' husband.

"The case is currently under investigation. The DHA looks into every single case of alleged negligence and/or malpractice stringently. The Health Regulation Sector follows due process in line with international standards to investigate such cases, where a committee of subject matter experts is formed to investigate the case. Deemed action is taken according to the merit of each case," said Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation Sector.

(With inputs from agencies)